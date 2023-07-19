Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: Hoosiers make top-8 for five-star PG Boogie Fland

Indiana men’s basketball is among the top eight programs for 2024 five-star point guard Boogie Fland.

Other schools in Fland’s top eight include Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, UConn and St. John’s among others. It continues a recent trend of Indiana and St. John’s, which hired Rick Pitino as head coach this offseason, going after the same recruits.

Fland visited Bloomington back in June for an official with Mike Woodson and staff. On3 has Fland as its No. 1 point guard and No. 7 recruit overall in the class of 2024. Other ratings include No. 2 PG, No. 13 overall by 247Sports and No. 2 PG, No. 8 overall by ESPN.

Landing Fland, particularly over programs like North Carolina and Kentucky, would be another recruiting statement from Mike Woodson after sending Jalen Hood-Schifino to the NBA Draft as a freshman and beating out Bill Self and Kansas for five-star Mackenzie Mgbako.