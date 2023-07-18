Indiana basketball: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino close out NBA Summer League

Indiana men’s basketball program alumni Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino each played for their new NBA teams during Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jackson-Davis played two games for the Golden State Warriors while recovering from a hamstring injury. He averaged 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in those two games while shooting 66.7% from the floor.

Jackson-Davis signed a four-year deal with the Warriors prior to his Summer League debut. Two of those years are guaranteed. He wasn’t the only Hoosier with Golden State either, as Will Sheehey was in Las Vegas as an assistant coach.

Hood-Schifino played in six games for the Los Angeles Lakers after being selected with the 17th pick in the draft. He averaged 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game across the California Classic and Summer League while shooting 34.0% from the floor and 21.75% from the arc.

Four of Hood-Schifino’s six appearances included scoring in the double-figures with the rookie scoring 20 points against the San Antonio Spurs and 15 points against the Boston Celtics.

Race Thompson, previously scheduled to appear in Summer League with the New York Knicks, was unable to travel to the event due to an injury.