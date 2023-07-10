Indiana women’s basketball recruiting: Tracking the Hoosiers’ 2024 commits

Indiana women’s basketball has been on the recruiting trail as the team looks to build for a post-Mackenzie Holmes future following the 2023-24 season.

The Hoosiers added two guards, Jules LaMendola and Lenee Beaumont in the class of 2023. With rising sophomores Lexus Bargesser, Yarden Garzon and Henna Sandvik in mind, the future of Indiana’s backcourt looks bright.

As for the frontcourt, Holmes is entering her final season in Bloomington while Lilly Meister and offseason portal addition Sharnecce Currie-Jelks are entering their sophomore years. Arielle Wisne, the team’s one true center, is a redshirt senior.

So far, Indiana’s two 2024 commits have been at forward: Faith Wiseman and Sydney Fenn. We’ll have detailed scouting reports down the line for each.

Here’s what you need to know:

Faith Wiseman

6-3 Forward

Indian Creek High School

Trafalgar, Indiana

Wiseman is an in-state prospect who chose the Hoosiers back in October 2022. She picked Indiana over offers from Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, Oregon State and Wisconsin, among others.

She grew up attending games in Bloomington and dreamt of playing for Indiana. At the high school level, she’s capable of playing in the post or from the perimeter on both ends of the floor.

24’ 6’4” Indiana commit Faith Wiseman really active w/ the little things today: attentive rebounding, timely screens for shooters, & crisp outlet passes in transition.



Overall mobility very effective scoring OTD & dissuading penetration on the defensive end. #3SSBGirls #3SSB pic.twitter.com/Aix7IwzZON — Ian Mumm (@FiveOnFiveHoops) May 19, 2023

Sydney Fenn

6-3 Forward

AZ Compass/Orchard Park High School

Buffalo, New York

Fenn announced her commitment to Indiana in June, joining Wiseman as the second player in Indiana’s class of 2024. She plays for AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, and is originally from Buffalo, New York.

Like Wiseman, Fenn doesn’t operate solely from the post. She’s able to knock down shots from the perimeter and use that threat to find open teammates through gaps in the defense.

We will continue to update this post should Indiana receive more 2024 commitments and once full scouting reports are ready.