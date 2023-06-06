Indiana women’s basketball: 2024 forward Sydney Fenn commits

Indiana women’s basketball has landed another 2024 commit: Sydney Fenn, a 6-3 forward out of Orchard Park, New York.

Fenn announced her commitment earlier this afternoon via Twitter:

The AZ Compass Prep (AZ) post player decided on Indiana after receiving offers from a number of other schools including Buffalo, Cornell, and Pitt. Fenn is Indiana’s second 2024 commit, joining fellow forward (and local standout) Faith Wiseman.

The Hoosiers extended an offer to Fenn last month during a visit.

Fenn will join the Hoosiers as All-American forward and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Mackenzie Holmes exits. Other forwards on Indiana’s roster at the time will include Lilly Meister, Sharnecce Currie-Jelks and fellow ‘24 commit Wiseman.

The Hoosiers still have three open scholarships for the upcoming season, having added Currie-Jelks through the transfer portal late last month.