Indiana women’s basketball: 2025 guard Maya Makalusky commits

Indiana women’s basketball has landed its first commitment in the class of 2025 on Sunday. Maya Makalusky, a 6-3 guard out of Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana.

Makalusky announced her commitment earlier today via Instagram:

The Hamilton Southeastern and Kentucky Premier guard decided on Indiana after receiving offers from a number of other schools including Georgia Tech, Maryland, DePaul, and Harvard.

Makalusky is the second HSE Royal to commit to Indiana head coach Teri Moren in the last thirteen months. She follows in the footsteps of 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish, who joined the Hoosiers via the transfer portal last summer. Parrish started 26 games and received honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades during her first season in Bloomington.

Although Makalusky has two years of high school ball remaining and will not overlap with Parrish at IU, she can still expect to join what looks to be a stacked guards room for the Hoosiers. Backcourt players projected on Indiana’s roster during Makalusky’s freshman season include (current) rising sophomores Lexus Bargesser, Yarden Garzon, and Henna Sandvik as well as incoming freshmen Lenée Beaumont and Jules LaMendola.

The Hoosiers’ 2024 class, made up of forwards Sydney Fenn and Faith Wiseman, has yet to pick up a commitment from a guard.

The Hoosiers first extended an offer to Makalusky last October.