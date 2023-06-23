Indiana basketball: Trayce Jackson-Davis selected by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Draft

Indiana men’s basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 57th pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Jackson-Davis spent four years with the Hoosiers, joining the program under former head coach Archie Miller as a member of the class of 2019 alongside Armaan Franklin, who would later transfer.

He was rated as a four-star out of Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, by the 247Sports composite and was ranked as the No. 30 overall recruit in his class and No. 7 center. Other offers included Iowa, Michigan State, UCLA and Purdue.

He led Indiana in points per game during all four of his seasons in Bloomington, including with 20.9 in 2022-23. He leaves the Hoosiers as the No. 3 all-time scorer with 2,258 points.

Jackson-Davis chose to stay in Bloomington following the firing of Miller and the hiring of Mike Woodson, doing so again a year later after going through the NBA Draft process.

His senior year concluded with Indiana’s highest NCAA Tournament seeding in years, a sweep over rival Purdue and consensus First Team All-America nods.

Jackson-Davis will be joining a Golden State team that finished sixth in the West last year, but appears ready to win now with the addition of Chris Paul. The uncertain future of Draymond Green could mean a chance for early minutes for Jackson-Davis.