Indiana basketball: Jalen Hood-Schifino selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft

Indiana men’s basketball’s Jalen Hood-Schifino was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 17th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Welcome to the Purple & Gold, Jalen Hood-Schifino! pic.twitter.com/DdMu3PKML9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 23, 2023

Hood-Schifino spent just one year with the Hoosiers as a member of the class of 2022 out of Montverde Academy alongside Malik Reneau. He was a 247Sports composite five-star, ranked as the No. 23 overall recruit and No. 5 combo guard.

He ultimately chose Indiana over offers from schools including UConn, Illinois, Texas and Florida. He was projected as a second round pick by 247Sports director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer.

Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists en route to winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He finished second on the team in points and assists to Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Notable performances included 24 points off of six 3-pointers at home against Ohio State and 35 points on the road in Mackey Arena against Purdue. His 35 points were just four shy of breaking the opponent individual scoring record for Mackey Arena.

He’ll join a Lakers team that lost in the Western Conference Finals to the eventual NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets, after finishing 7th in the West.