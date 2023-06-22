Indiana basketball: How to watch the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft takes place tomorrow night, and with two Hoosiers expected to be drafted, we wanted to make sure you knew when and how to watch.

Also notable is the fact that Jalen Hood-Schifino has been invited to the green room. Expect Mike Woodson and company to join him.

The draft airs tonight, June 22, at 8 P.M. Eastern time on ABC and ESPN. ESPN will provide coverage of the entire draft, while ABC will only air the first round.

The green room invite is a pretty good indication that Hood-Schifino will be a first-rounder, if not a lottery pick. Speculation as to where Jackson-Davis may go still varies, and the late dealing of picks ahead of the draft has made it even harder to predict.

Regardless, at least one Indiana Hoosier will be a part of the broadcast, alongside the coaching staff that got him there after just one year of college ball. It’s a night to not only celebrate the achievements of JHS and TJD, but also a boost to future recruiting efforts.

Indiana hasn’t had a player selected in the draft since Romeo Langford went 14th overall in 2019.