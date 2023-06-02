Indiana basketball: Teri Moren receives contract extension

Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren agreed to a contract extension with the university, according to an official release from the program.

Moren’s average compensation will rise to $1.3 million per year, putting her salary in the top-10 nationally and second overall in the Big Ten to Maryland’s Brenda Frese, according to Front Office Sports. The extension comes after the Hoosiers earned a Big Ten regular season championship in 2022-23, the program’s first in decades.

“Teri Moren has clearly established herself as one of the nation’s best basketball coaches, and in doing so has elevated Indiana Women’s Basketball to an unprecedented level in our program’s history,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in the release. “The decision to modify her contract not only recognizes the tremendous successes she has enjoyed during her nine years here, but also Indiana University’s commitment to continuing to elevate IU Women’s Basketball into one of the best programs in the sport.”

The contract includes multiple financial incentives for Big Ten championships/top three season finishes, NCAA Tournament wins and Coach of the Year accolades from the Big Ten or nationally.

“I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from Indiana University,” Moren said in the release. “I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at IU which is a direct reflection of our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program. A very heartfelt thank you to President Whitten and Scott Dolson for their support and their trust in me to lead this program for the long term. I am proud to be a Hoosier.”