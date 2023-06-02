Report: 2024 five-star PG Boogie Fland to visit Indiana men’s basketball

Boogie Fland, a five-star point guard out of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, has scheduled an official visit to Bloomington and Indiana men’s basketball, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Five-star Boogie Fland, the No. 1 PG in 2024, has scheduled an official visit to Indiana and plans to visit Kentucky during the first week of September, per source.



Alabama, UConn, and Oregon are on the table as potential visits, while his recruitment continues to remain open.… pic.twitter.com/YMByRPVJ7x — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 2, 2023

Fland is On3’s No. 1 point guard and the No. 6 recruit overall. He’s ranked as the No. 2 point guard by 247Sports. Others recruiting Fland include Michigan, North Carolina, Kentucky and UConn.

Indiana recently added onto its 2023 class when five-star Mackenzie Mgbako chose the Hoosiers over Kansas. The Hoosiers are currently without any commitments in the class of 2024, but have multiple targets.

Mike Woodson has notably excelled at short-term spring recruiting, earning signatures from Florida decommit Malik Reneau in 2022 and Mgbako, a Duke decommit, this year.

Indiana’s current staff has earned commitments from four of Indiana’s top-10 all-time recruits, per 247Sports, including Mgbako, Reneau, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates. Notably, Fland singled out Hood-Schifino as a reason to be interested in the Hoosiers, per 247Sports:

““They got freshmen guards like Jalen Hood-Schifino who is in the process of getting drafted,” Fland said. “The player development for the guards is big and they’re winning.”