Indiana men’s basketball: Hoosiers set to play Harvard in Indianapolis in 2023-24

Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on Harvard on Sunday, Nov. 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, per a release from the program.

The Hoosiers have played at least one game in Indianapolis for 40 straight seasons. It’s a homecoming of sorts for head coach Mike Woodson, who graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1976, and sophomore guard C.J. Gunn, who graduated from Lawrence North High School in 2022.

“Playing a game in Indianapolis is very important to our program,” Woodson said. “IU Basketball has a long-standing tradition of playing whenever it can in Indianapolis and giving fans who may not otherwise get to see us in person an opportunity to experience a Hoosier game for themselves.”

As Woodson said, the game is an opportunity for Indiana fans and alumni in the Indianapolis area to watch the Hoosiers play in person without making the trip down to Bloomington. The IU Alumni Association has a Central Indiana Chapter.

Indiana played Miami (OH) in Indianapolis last year and previously participated in the now-defunct annual Crossroads Classic with Purdue, Butler and Notre Dame.