Report: Indiana, Kansas are finalists for five-star recruit Mackenzie Mgbako

Indiana men’s basketball is a finalist to land a commitment from Mackenzie Mgbako, a five-star recruit in the class of 2023, per a tweet from Andrew Slater, formerly of 247Sports and The Athletic:

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mackenzie Mgbako’23 @MackenzieMgbako is down to a final 2: Kansas & Indiana pic.twitter.com/TdR0fmjmES — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) May 9, 2023

Mgbako was previously committed to Duke, but decommitted and reopened his recruitment following Kyle Filipowski announcing his return to the Blue Devils for his sophomore year.

St. John’s, Kansas and Indiana all hosted Mgbako on official visits. He was scheduled to visit Louisville this weekend, but cancelled that trip on Tuesday while narrowing down his choices to the Jayhawks or Hoosiers.

Either way, Mgbako will be at Assembly Hall next season. Indiana is scheduled to take on Kansas at home on Dec. 16, the Jayhawks’ first visit to Assembly Hall since 1994. The two played at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence last season.

Analysis

Mgbako has a high ceiling as the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. Should he choose the Hoosiers, he’d be just the second top-10 recruit to play their freshman year anywhere in the Big Ten since Romeo Langford in 2018.

The other, Xavier Booker, is a fellow class of 2023 recruit set to join Michigan State. Indiana previously picked up a commitment from Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware, a top-10 player in the class of 2022.

Mgbako would make an immediate impact on the roster thanks to his shot-making abilities from the arc, he’s able to be drawn open or create his own shot off the dribble. Having an experienced point guard in Xavier Johnson and an incredibly talented center in Kel’el Ware would be draws.