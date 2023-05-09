Indiana women’s basketball: Glenn Box named head coach at Miami (OH)

Indiana women’s basketball has a role to fill on staff. Earlier this afternoon it was announced that associate head coach Glenn Box has accepted an offer to become the head coach at Miami (Ohio):

Welcome Head Coach Glenn Box to Oxford!



Press conference tomorrow at 11 a.m. in the APC.



- https://t.co/iuSTB9FxNA#RiseUpRedHawks pic.twitter.com/1gFsGC163g — Miami University WBB (@MiamiOH_WBB) May 8, 2023

Box departs Bloomington after serving on AP National Coach of the Year Teri Moren’s staff for the past seven seasons, the last four of which have been as associate head coach, a title he shared with Rhet Wierzba.

Box has played a key role in Indiana’s recent rise to prominence. helping guide the program to five NCAA Tournament appearances and its first Big Ten Championship in 40 years this past season.

Box, who worked with Indiana’s guards, was crucial in the development of players such as Grace Berger, Chloe Moore-McNeil and countless others. Berger finished her five year career in Bloomington as a four-time First Team All-Big Ten guard.

People around the program are very high on coach Box both as a coach and dude.

The BEST coach! So so happy for you!!! Miami is beyond lucky to have one of the best basketball minds I’ve ever been around ❤️ CONGRATS https://t.co/ADwsKSygho — syd parrish (@sydney_parrish) May 8, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see how Box’s career plays out as well as what move Indiana makes. Box and Wierzba had both been on Moren’s staff since her first year in Bloomington.

Indiana’s staff includes both Wierzba and assistant coach Linda Sayavongchanh, who was hired last offseason.