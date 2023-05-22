Indiana women’s basketball adds former UT-Martin forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks

After what’s been a fairly quiet spring in Bloomington, Indiana women’s basketball has made its first transfer portal addition of the offseason.

Former UT-Martin forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks will be joining AP National Coach of the Year Teri Moren’s program this season, per Currie-Jelks’ Instagram:

Currie-Jelks is the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. The 6-2 forward started 24 games for the Skyhawks during her inaugural collegiate campaign and averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and one block per contest. She was also a first team All-OVC honoree and finished the season third in the conference in both field goal percentage (53.9%) and scoring.

This move makes a ton of sense for Indiana. Forward depth behind first team All-American Mackenzie Holmes and her understudy, Lilly Meister, was one of the Hoosiers’ few weaknesses a season ago and the departures of Alyssa Geary (graduation) and Kiandra Browne (transfer portal) only make the need more pressing. The Hoosiers odds at repeating as Big Ten champs look a whole lot better with another rotation-caliber big on the roster.

We haven’t quite plugged in the film yet but we’re looking forward to learning just what SCJ brings to the table. Teri Moren absolutely hit it out of the park in the transfer portal a season ago and we fully expect this addition to be more of the same.