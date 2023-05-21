Indiana football: 2024 three-star QB Timothy Carpenter commits

Indiana football landed a commitment from Timothy Carpenter, a three-star quarterback in the class of 2024, on Sunday morning.

Indiana has quickly gone from having no commits in next year’s class to landing four in the last month, all of which are three-stars. The Hoosiers’ recruiting ranking have fallen since the high of 2021 in the wake of 2-10 and 4-8 finishes the past two seasons.

Carpenter plays for Trotwood-Madison high school in Dayton, Ohio. He’s the No. 43-rated quarterback overall in the 247Sports composite.

Indiana quarterbacks

Redshirt junior Dexter Williams II (injured, likely out for 2023 season)

Redshirt freshman Tayven Jackson

Redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby

Freshman Broc Lowry

Junior Blaze McKibbin (walk-on)

2024 commit Timothy Carpenter

Transfers will likely factor in, but Carpenter will add his name to this list when he joins the team next season. I wouldn’t be surprised if Indiana looks to add another quarterback ahead of this season either, the staff was reportedly in on the recruitment of Nebraska transfer Casey Thompson.

Indiana is Carpenter’s sole power five offer in a list that consists of programs like Akron, Central Michigan, Kent State and Marshall. He received his official offer from Indiana just six days ago on May 15.

Carpenter operates primary as a passer but displays some running ability. His mobility is mostly used when the pocket breaks down and he scrambles while keeping his eyes downfield, looking for a pass. If there’s not an open receiver to be found, he’ll tuck the ball and run with it.

He’s a bit raw as a passer, making quick reads in Trotwood-Madison’s offense. He’ll have plenty of depth ahead of him as he looks to develop further under Walt Bell.