Indiana Men’s Basketball: Hoosiers Land Commitment from 5-Star 2023 Wing Mackenzie Mgbako

Mike Woodson’s productive offseason continued this afternoon with the commitment of 2023 5-star Mackenzie Mgbako. Mgbako, the number 8 player in his class per the 24/7 composite, will come to Indiana after decommitting from Duke earlier this spring.

This marks the third season in a row that Mike Woodson has added a 5-star recruit in a short, spring recruitment after a coaching change or decommitment. In his first year at Indiana, he brought in Tamar Bates, who had previously committed to Texas before landing Malik Reneau, a former Miami commit, last offseason.

Indiana now has two former top ten recruits on its roster, with the addition of Kel’el Ware from the transfer portal this offseason. Mgbako and Ware join Anthony Walker, Payton Sparks, Gabe Cupps, and Jakai Newton as newcomers next season.

Adam Finkelstein, director of scouting for 24/7, has noted that Mgbako’s best quality as a prospect is his 3-point shooting, which was an area of need for Mike Woodson this offseason. That along with his athleticism at 6’8” make him the wing that Indiana’s been missing for years now.

Mgbako will probably play the three spot at Indiana, alongside Malik Reneau at the 4, Kel’el Ware at 5, Xavier Johnson at point guard, and possibly Trey Galloway at shooting guard. It remains to be seen whether Indiana will pursue other prospects in this class, but it’s safe to say there will be an influx of talent coming this summer either way.

In just three years, Mike Woodson has become a force to be reckoned with on the recruiting trail, especially in these shorter spring recruitments. Indiana hasn’t beaten Kansas and Duke for top ten players much of late, but the way things have gone under the new regime signal a definite shift in the overall recruiting profile at Indiana.