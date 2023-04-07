 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana women’s basketball: Grace Berger to attend 2023 WNBA Draft

Berger will be in Manhattan when her name is called.

By L.C.Norton
Indiana women’s basketball’s Grace Berger will be in attendance at the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday night in New York City, per an official release from the league.

Berger spent five years in Bloomington leading the Hoosiers to new heights including an Elite Eight appearance and a Big Ten Championship this past season. She averaged 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 2022-23.

A do-it-all guard, Berger has the ability to work from the one, two and three on the court. With a deep bag and the speed to drive or pull-up from midrange, there’s plenty of ways for her to get points on the board.

Read out full breakdown of what Berger brings to the WNBA

Here’s where mock drafts have Berger going on Monday:

