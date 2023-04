Everything you need to know about the Hoosiers’ offseason, all right here

Indiana women’s basketball offseason tracker: Transfer portal, recruiting, news and more

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Indiana women’s basketball offseason tracker: Transfer portal, recruiting, news and more

Indiana women’s basketball is looking to reload after winning the Big Ten Championship in 2022-23.

With the transfer portal buzzing and high school recruits coming in, there’s plenty to discuss with the program.

Transfer portal entries

G Kaitlin Peterson

F Mona Zaric

F Kiandra Browne

WNBA Draft entries

G Grace Berger

Graduation

F Alyssa Geary

Here’s everything you need to know: