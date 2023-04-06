 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kent State vs Indiana

Indiana men’s basketball offseason tracker: Transfer portal, recruiting, news and more

Here’s everything you need to know about the Hoosiers’ offseason

Contributors: colin.lavery and L.C.Norton
Indiana men’s basketball has a busy offseason ahead as the Hoosiers look to replace all but one member of the 2022-23 starting lineup.

We’ll be tracking all the news, be it transfer portal updates, scheduling updates or general stuff, right here in the offseason tracker.

Portal Entries

  • F Jordan Geronimo
  • C Logan Duncomb ( -> Xavier)
  • G Tamar Bates

Portal Commitments

  • C Payton Sparks (Ball State)

NBA Draft Entries

  • F Trayce Jackson-Davis
  • G Jalen Hood Schifino

Graduations

  • F Race Thompson
  • F Miller Kopp
  • F Trayce Jackson-Davis

Follow along with all the news from the offseason in the stream below:

18 Total Updates Since
Mar 22, 2023, 5:54pm EDT