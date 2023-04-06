Here’s everything you need to know about the Hoosiers’ offseason

Share All sharing options for: Indiana men’s basketball offseason tracker: Transfer portal, recruiting, news and more

Indiana men’s basketball has a busy offseason ahead as the Hoosiers look to replace all but one member of the 2022-23 starting lineup.

We’ll be tracking all the news, be it transfer portal updates, scheduling updates or general stuff, right here in the offseason tracker.

Portal Entries

F Jordan Geronimo

C Logan Duncomb ( -> Xavier)

G Tamar Bates

Portal Commitments

C Payton Sparks (Ball State)

NBA Draft Entries

F Trayce Jackson-Davis

G Jalen Hood Schifino

Graduations

F Race Thompson

F Miller Kopp

F Trayce Jackson-Davis

Follow along with all the news from the offseason in the stream below: