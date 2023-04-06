Indiana men’s basketball offseason tracker: Transfer portal, recruiting, news and more

Indiana men’s basketball has a busy offseason ahead as the Hoosiers look to replace all but one member of the 2022-23 starting lineup.
We’ll be tracking all the news, be it transfer portal updates, scheduling updates or general stuff, right here in the offseason tracker.
Portal Entries
- F Jordan Geronimo
- C Logan Duncomb ( -> Xavier)
- G Tamar Bates
Portal Commitments
- C Payton Sparks (Ball State)
NBA Draft Entries
- F Trayce Jackson-Davis
- G Jalen Hood Schifino
Graduations
- F Race Thompson
- F Miller Kopp
- F Trayce Jackson-Davis
Follow along with all the news from the offseason in the stream below: