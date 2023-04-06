Indiana men’s basketball: Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum visiting the Hoosiers

Indiana men’s basketball has secured an on-campus visit from coveted Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum, according to a report from On3’s Joe Tipton:

Havard grad transfer Chris Ledlum will begin an official visit to Indiana tonight, a source tells @On3sports.



Averaged 18.8 PPG and 8.5 RPG this season.https://t.co/GzgCY6xDIu — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 6, 2023

Standing at 6-6, Ledlum’s potential addition would go a long way in boosting a frontcourt that will be without Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Logan Duncomb and presumably Jordan Geronimo.

We’ve covered Ledlum briefly before, when it was first reported that Indiana was pursuing him, but this visit demonstrates a sustained interest on both ends that’s worth noting in this hectic portal news cycle.

Ledlum is an impressive player in the frontcourt as a scorer that could see some improvement to his 3-point shot, he hit 29.4% of his 136 attempts from the arc last season. He scored a season-high 35 points against Cornell and turned in impressive showings in two games against NCAA Tournament-bound Princeton.

Notably, Ledlum scored 17 points in a 68-54 loss to Kansas this past season.

It’s also worth noting that Ledlum plays more like a modern stretch four, which means that Indiana would be able to add both him and Ware, should the opportunity arise. Compared to forwards on Indiana’s roster last year, Ledlum is more capable of creating offense for himself and beating guys off the dribble, meaning he can stretch defenses even without knock-down shooting.