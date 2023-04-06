Indiana men’s basketball: Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware visiting the Hoosiers

Indiana’s coaching staff will be busy this week with a pair of highly-coveted transfer portal players on campus this weekend in Kel’el Ware of Oregon and Chris Ledlum from Harvard.

Ware’s official visit is reportedly beginning today, according to a tweet from Joe Tipton of On3:

Oregon transfer Kel'el Ware begins an official visit to Indiana today, a source tells @On3sports.



Former 5⭐️ recruit and McDonald's All-American.https://t.co/7CDXazUWW6 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 6, 2023

At 7-0, Ware’s potential addition would go a long way in boosting a frontcourt that will be without Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Logan Duncomb and presumably Jordan Geronimo.

Ware is a mostly new name for Indiana fans. He’s currently considered one of the best prospects in the transfer portal and was a top-10 player in his class coming out of high school in Arkansas

As a freshman at Oregon, Ware averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in a little over 15 minutes per contest. He also hit 27% of his 55 3-point attempts, which means he can stretch the floor a bit even at 7 feet.

Take a look at some of what he can do:

Ware is the perfect 5 man for ball screen actions. You can throw the ball anywhere near the rim & he’ll go get it on the rolls. I imagine a Xavier Johnson to Ware connection being a staple. Ware can also pick & pop and knock down the 3. pic.twitter.com/HWeDGqKrA3 — Tony Adragna (@CoachAdragna) April 6, 2023

Ware’s game against UConn demonstrates just how valuable he could be for the Hoosiers. Against the national champs, he had a career-high 18 points to go along with nine rebounds and a block. He also hit two of his three 3-point attempts in that game.

Getting Ware on campus is a substantial move for Mike Woodson and company, who need to replenish the frontcourt to make Indiana a competitor next year. How it all shakes out remains to be seen, but this is a good initial sign for the Hoosiers’ process.