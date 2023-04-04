Indiana men’s basketball: Hoosiers in top-6 for VCU transfer F Jalen DeLoach

Indiana men’s basketball made the top-6 for VCU transfer forward rising junior Jalen DeLoach, per DeLoach’s Twitter.

Decision Coming Soon ❤️4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/i5TyLXjKQE — D I F F E R E N T (@JalenDeloach) April 4, 2023

That’s an interesting list and the second time a recent recruit with interest from Indiana has had Miami and Florida State on their top choices. Take that information how you will.

First thing’s first: the competition. Miami is definitely here to stay in college hoops and they seem to be looking for the same kinds of players Indiana is. Florida State is having a rough go of it but hey man, that’s playing time.

San Diego State has a Final Four it can tout but the real intrigue lies with VCU and Penn State. DeLoach could simply elect to stay with the Rams or he can follow former VCU coach Mike Rhoads to State College.

Penn State has the guy who recruited and coached him for two years and is in the same conference albeit with a far lower ceiling than Indiana.

As a player, DeLoach averaged 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and one assist per game while hitting 56.2% of his shots from the field. He gets his points in the paint, he hasn’t made a 3-pointer in college.

Right now I’d have to give an edge to Penn State, Rhoades would probably like some familiarity as he looks to rebuild the Nittany Lions.