Indiana men’s basketball: Hoosiers in top-5 for 2024 CG Dylan Harper

Does Mike Woodson have your attention yet?

By colin.lavery
Syndication: The Record Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana made the top-5 list for another elite 2024 prospect today, this time being named as one of the finalists for 5-star combo guard Dylan Harper.

Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., who should be a familiar name to Indiana fans after his four year career at Rutgers. In his last game against Indiana, Harper Jr. hit a buzzer beater three to give the Scarlet Knights a three-point win in Assembly Hall.

Dylan’s father, Ron Harper, also had a 16-year NBA career before a two year stint as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons.

Family pedigree aside, Dylan is considered the second best prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, according to 24/7’s rankings. He’s a composite five star, widely considered the best combo guard in his class.

You can expect Rutgers to be a factor in this recruitment given his pre-existing relationship with the staff, and the word is that Duke may also be a favorite. Whether Indiana lands him or not though, this appears to be a sign of continued momentum on the recruiting trail for Mike Woodson and co.

Just two days ago, Indiana made the top-five for 2024 combo guard Jaeden Mustaf, another top 50 player in the class. Between Trayce Jackson-Davis’ development over the last two years and Jalen Hood-Schifino’s announcement to go pro, Mike Woodson has quickly built a track of developing players for the pros.

