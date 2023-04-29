Indiana football: 2024 three-star tight end Brody Kosin commits to the Hoosiers

Indiana football secured its first commitment in the high school recruiting class of 2024 on Saturday afternoon when tight end Brody Kosin announced he’d be joining the Hoosiers on Twitter.

Kosin is a 6-6 prospect out of Clarkston High School in Clarkston, Michigan. His other offers, per 247Sports, included Kansas, Georgia Tech and Duke. He’s a 247Sports-three star, ranked as the No. 53 tight end nationally. In addition to football, Kosin plays basketball at Clarkston.

Tight end has been one of the Hoosiers’ strengths under position coach Kevin Wright, and the group will have plenty of new faces following AJ Barner’s transfer to Michigan this past offseason.

Again, this is Indiana’s first commitment in the 2024 class. This puts them behind just about all of the Big Ten as head coach Tom Allen has made heavy use of the transfer portal during the previous two offseasons.