Indiana men’s basketball: Miami transfer Anthony Walker commits to the Hoosiers

Indiana men’s basketball landed its third commitment from the transfer portal this season in 6-9 senior forward Anthony Walker, who has one year of eligibility remaining after spending four with the Miami Hurricanes.

A quick glance at Walker’s stats reveal that his usage had been trending downwards over his time in Miami, but he’s proven he can be a more productive player than his 2.8 points per game last year in the ACC. As a sophomore, for example, Walker started 16 games and averaged nearly 10 points a game in just over 26 minutes of playing time per contest.

Walker can score in a variety of ways despite not being a huge 3-point shooter, hitting just 20.8% from deep in his career. He gets 65% of his buckets at the rim, but can beat guys off the dribble, especially when he gets a bigger guy defending him on the perimeter.

Walker is a good athlete for his size and also has nice finishing touch around the rim, giving him a bigger scoring radius inside than your traditional post player. His size and skillset should make him a matchup issue, as he can blow past four and fives off the dribble, but also overpower wings inside for easy layups.

Indiana has now added three front court players in Payton Sparks, Kel’el Ware, and Walker. The trio replace Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Logan Duncomb, and Jordan Geronimo, all of whom either graduated or transferred out of the program this year.

Following the news of Xavier Johnson’s return, Indiana’s roster is starting to take shape, though there are some other re-opened recruitments and transfer prospects to monitor for now, like five star Mackenzie Mgbako, who plans to visit Bloomington next weekend.