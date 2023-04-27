Report: Indiana men’s basketball to host five-star forward Mackenzie Mgbako

Mackenzie Mgbako, a five-star power forward and former Duke commit, is planning to visit Indiana men’s basketball, according to Adam Zagoria.

Five-star former @DukeMBB commit Mackenzie Mgbako will take visits to these 4 schools, per source, with @StJohnsBBall this weekend :



St. Johns

Kansas

Indiana

Louisville pic.twitter.com/FSwuQATQ1q — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 27, 2023

As shown above, Mgbako also plans to visit St. Johns, Louisville and Kansas, so Indiana will be facing some rather high-level competition in this recruitment. Rick Pitino is likely looking to make a splash at his newest program while Kansas is just one season removed from winning it all.

Mgbako, out of Roselle Catholic High School in Roselle, New Jersey, is 247Sports No. 7 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 2 power forward. He announced his decommitment from the Blue Devils earlier this month shortly after Kyle Filipowski announced he’d be returning to Duke for his sophomore season.

With Indiana seeking shooting this offseason, Mgbako could provide an answer. Beyond making shots from the arc, he also has the ability to create his own shot with stepbacks or sidesteps. Those minutes are open with the departure of Miller Kopp, Indiana’s go-to shooter last year.

This’ll obviously be one worth keeping an eye on. Indiana secured a late commitment from Malik Reneau last year but had help from his high school teammate, Jalen Hood-Schifino.