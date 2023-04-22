Women’s Little 500: Melanzana Cycling wins second consecutive title

Melanzana Cycling emerged victorious for the second straight year in the women’s Little 500 on Friday evening in Bloomington. A last minute push past Teter, which ultimately finished in second place, sealed the win.

It was a weird one. Weather delays pushed the race back by over an hour and obviously affected conditions on the track. Riders train for such obstacles though, and the rain itself eventually cleared.

Here are the top-3 results, courtesy of the IU Student Foundation: