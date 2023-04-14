Indiana vs. Purdue: Men’s lacrosse game notes, how to watch, more

Look, it’s no secret CQ and IU club lax are intertwined. 66% of the current regime are active/former players so forgive us for making it about ourselves for a second. This post is as serious as you care for it to be.

Indiana men’s lacrosse will play its biggest game of the season tomorrow when the Hoosiers host the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rec Sports Fields across from McNutt.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Game Notes

Indiana (3-4, 2-1 UMLC) enters fresh off an 11-6 win over Miami (OH). Said victory was of the grittier variety, as eight Hoosiers did not make the trip to Oxford due to class schedule conflicts. A 5p.m. Thursday start time in club lacrosse is a rarity, but Indiana’s skeleton crew failed to let it matter. They got the job done.

Purdue (5-8, 1-2 UMLC) comes in off the back of a two-win weekend in which they defeated Miami (OH) and Illinois. Given their 1-2 UMLC East record, they’ll need to beat Indiana and potentially win a tiebreaker to make the conference tournament.

Indiana “won” an unofficial fall ball scrimmage between the two teams in September but Purdue got the best of the Hoosiers during the regular season in 2022. Indiana will be celebrating Senior Day on Saturday and said festivities (the seniors get to pick where we go to lunch after) could serve as the extra motivation needed to pull out a rivalry W. A win clinches second place in the division for the Hoosiers while a loss could end their season.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Apr. 15 at 1:00p.m. ET

Location: Rec Sports Fields, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: HoosiersLaxTV on YouTube

Radio: Lol, no. Not yet at least

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana men’s lacrosse game thread!