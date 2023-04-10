Indiana basketball: Grace Berger selected 7th overall by Indiana Fever in WNBA Draft

Indiana women’s basketball star guard Grace Berger was selected seventh overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday.

one of the best to wear the Hoosier uniform is staying in Indiana.



welcome to the Fever, Grace Berger!#sponsored | @AnthemBCBS pic.twitter.com/TvdE8D0w5i — Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️ (@IndianaFever) April 10, 2023

Berger, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, will now look to be a key part of the Fever’s rebuild after helping build Indiana into a national power during her time in Bloomington. Indiana’s accomplishments with Berger include an Elite Eight run in 2021 and a Big Ten regular season championship in 2022-23.

Lin Dunn, the general manager of the Indiana Fever, was the head coach of Purdue women’s basketball from 1987-1996, overlapping with Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren’s time as a player in West Lafayette.

Berger was named an All-America honorable mention following the conclusion of last season. She averaged 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The most notable aspect of her game was her midrange pull-up jumpshot, a familiar sight for any who attended games at Assembly Hall.

