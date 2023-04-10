Indiana men’s basketball: Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware commits to the Hoosiers

Kel’el Ware, a rising sophomore transfer from Oregon, announced his commitment to Indiana men’s basketball on Monday, according to his official Twitter.

Ware averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and .5 assists per game for Oregon in 2022-23. He had arguably his best game of the season against eventual national champion UConn during nonconference play, scoring 18 points with 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

He was projected as a one-and-done player out of North Little Rock, Arkansas and was ranked as the No. 3 center and No. 7 player overall in 247Sports’ recruiting database.

Ware’s commitment is a massive win for Indiana’s coaching staff and is in line with Bloomington becoming an NBA pipeline, as has been seen with Jalen Hood-Schifino. He immediately bolsters a frontcourt that loses Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and presumably Jordan Geronimo.

His numbers don’t jump off the page, but he has incredible amounts of potential and has placed his trust in Indiana to get him where he wants to go.