Indiana women’s basketball: How to watch the WNBA Draft

The 2023 WNBA Draft is set to kick off tonight, and former Indiana guard Grace Berger will be on-location in New York when her name is called.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the WNBA Draft?

It’s like pretty much any other league draft, dear sports blog reader. The draft is made up of three rounds and each of the league’s dozen teams is awarded a pick in each round.

The Indiana Fever will pick first. They finished 2022 in last place and won the draft lottery which was held in November. Minnesota, Dallas, and Washington will round out the first four selections in that order... an order decided using a cumulative lottery system I personally find very interesting and smart.

The Fever had a 44.2% chance of earning the top selection thanks to their cumulative record between 2021 and 2022 and are expected to select former South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston first overall.

When is the Draft and how can I watch?

Draft Date/Time: Monday, Apr. 10 at 7:00p.m. ET

Location: Spring Studios, New York, New York

TV: ESPN

When is Grace gonna get picked?

Good question. Most mock drafts have Berger going somewhere in the back half of the first round between the 8th and 12th pick.

The outcome I’m most hoping for is Grace being picked ninth overall by the Seattle Storm. The Storm lost both Sue Bird to retirement and Breanna Stewart to free agency earlier in the offseason meaning there’s playing time to be had in the PNW. Berger’s experience and dependability make her enticing for a team that’s trying to find itself... just look at the culture she helped build at Indiana.

Speaking of, do not be surprised if the Fever snag Berger with the 13th overall selection if she slides out of the first round. They picked former IU guard Ali Patberg in the third round a season ago and are no strangers to keeping Hoosiers close to home. This is probably the dream scenario for fans of basketball in the basketball state.

Whatever happens, we’re all pumped to see where Grace ends up and will be watching the draft eagerly, CVV codes locked and loaded for whenever her new squad starts selling Berger jerseys.