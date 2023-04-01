Indiana men’s basketball: Hoosiers make top-5 for 2024 CG Jaeden Mustaf

Jaeden Mustaf, a 4-star class of 2024 combo guard out of Carmel Christian School in Matthews, North Carolina, released his top five on Saturday with the aid of On3’s Joe Tipton:

NEWS: 2024 Top-50 recruit Jaeden Mustaf tells me he’s down to five schools:



Florida State

Indiana

Miami

NC State

Virginia Tech



In case it isn’t readily apparent, ~one of these things is not like the other~.

Indiana is the sole non-ACC school represented in Mustaf’s top-5. That’s kind of telling about both Indiana and the Big Ten as a whole. It’s clear that the Hoosiers are pursuing, well, basketball talent and the rest of the Big Ten is doing not that.

The ACC had a down year, don’t get me wrong, but the conference regularly produces NBA talent and plays a style of basketball (sorry Tony Bennett, not you) that’s appealing to watch. That style is attractive to recruits, so it’s interesting that Mustaf is drawn to Indiana despite the Big Ten factor. In-state North Carolina State should be a factor, and Miami has a Final Four run to use as a recruiting tool.

This could be entirely off base and Mustaf could be interested in Indiana because the staff is just that good/welcoming, but that’s a telling note in this top five.

Mustaf has the versatility to run the point or play shooting guard as his jumpshot continues to improve at the high school level. He fits the mold of the type of guard/wing Indiana is looking for.

Additionally, his father played in the NBA as a first round draft pick. Expect Woodson’s NBA experience and player development to be a massive factor down the stretch.