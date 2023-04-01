Indiana women’s basketball: Teri Moren named AP National Coach of the Year

Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren has been named AP National Coach of the Year, according to a press release published yesterday.

BREAKING: Teri Moren wins AP women’s basketball Coach of the Year after leading Indiana to unprecedented heights.https://t.co/OIDtHZ4Qy7 pic.twitter.com/eepFcpOW5f — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 30, 2023

Moren is the first coach in program history to receive the honor. The ninth-year head coach did it by leading Indiana to its best season ever in 2022-23. The Hoosiers went 28-4 and won the Big Ten for the first time since 1983.

Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named both a first team AP All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year while fifth year guard Grace Berger received honorable mention All-America honors and her fourth-career first team All-Big Ten nod. Four other Hoosiers also received all-conference team selections earlier this month.

Moren coached Indiana to its highest AP ranking ever this season as they climbed as high as No. 2 in the polls during Big Ten play. The Hoosiers also enjoyed a ton of success at home in Assembly Hall, where they went 17-1 and broke the program single game attendance record four times.

Moren, who won her program-best 189th game in January, found out she’d won Coach of the Year via surprise in front of her family and the team:

Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren got an unexpected visit from her parents as her players surprised her with the news that she won AP Coach of the Year. https://t.co/my2DorVmqn pic.twitter.com/wZKB8SF8aI — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 30, 2023

That’s what it’s all about!