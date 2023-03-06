Indiana Women’s Basketball: Rankings Roundup

Indiana women’s basketball, your Big Ten regular season Champion, has dropped from #2 in #3 in this week’s media poll:

The move comes after top-seeded Indiana was eliminated by 4-seed Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on Saturday. The Buckeyes ultimately fell to 2-seed Iowa in the B1G title game but still moved up from #14 to #12 in the poll. Iowa’s outstanding weekend bumped them up from #7 to #2.

Rounding out the Big Ten contingent are #6 Maryland and #18 Michigan. This week’s full rankings can be found here.