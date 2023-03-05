Indiana vs. Michigan: Men’s Basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana men’s basketball wraps up its regular season today at home against a Michigan Wolverines team that’s currently on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Senior Day/Night: Okay, first of all, with a 4:30 p.m. tip, I have genuinely no idea whether to call this a senior day or a senior night game. Please sound off in the comments on this very important issue.

On a serious note, today will likely be pretty emotional for the team, coaching staff, and fanbase. Indiana has three seniors going through the ceremonies, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, and Miller Kopp. Each have left their marks on their program, and we profiled them all in stories that should be up later today.

In case you missed it, Indiana got some big news yesterday when Xavier Johnson announced that he will not be returning this season. Johnson has applied for a medical hardship waiver that would allow him to return to the Hoosiers next season, but it remains to be seen whether this will be granted or not.

Johnson’s return would be huge for an Indiana team that is also likely to lose freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino to the NBA Draft after this season. He won’t be celebrated with the seniors today, but I would not count on him playing in Assembly Hall ever again with the season he’s had.

Also on the line today is one of the four double-byes in the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana and Michigan are both part of a group of seven teams in the conference tied for second at 11-8, so this game will determine when Indiana plays this upcoming week at the United Center.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Mar. 5 at 4:30p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana men’s basketball game thread!