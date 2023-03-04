Indiana vs. Ohio State: Women’s Basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball, the 2022-23 Big Ten regular season Champions, will play their second game of the conference tournament this afternoon when they face 4-seed Ohio State in the semifinal round. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

1-seed Indiana came away with an ugly-ish, 94-85 victory over 9-seed Michigan State in the quarterfinals yesterday. The Hoosiers started that game out slow and even trailed at halftime but got it together in time to win somewhat comfortably. Mackenzie Holmes led the team in scoring with 28 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had a career-high eleven assists. More on that game can be found here.

4-seed Ohio State advanced to the semifinals with an exciting 81-79 win over 5-seed Michigan yesterday. Big Ten Freshman of the Year Cotie McMahon was great for the Buckeyes, posting 28 points and twelve rebounds in her first collegiate postseason action. OSU also got a big boost from senior guard Jacy Sheldon, who suited up for just the second time since November. Sheldon, a noted Hoosier-killer, has been battling injuries all year long and missed both of Ohio State’s regular season tilts with Indiana. The Hoosiers bested the Buckeyes in both of those matchups, but at least one of them very well could’ve gone differently if Sheldon had been available for OSU. She recorded five points, two assists, and a steal in twelve minutes against the Wolverines.

At full strength, OSU is one of the few teams in the country talented enough to hang with Indiana. It’s always a good time when these two meet on the court, you can read more about their previous meetings this season here and here.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Mar. 4 at 2:30p.m. ET

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!