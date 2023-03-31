Indiana Basketball: Jalen Hood-Schifino declares for NBA Draft

Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino has announced that he will be entering the 2023 NBA Draft. He will be the first one and done from Indiana since Romeo Langford was a lottery pick in 2019.

Hood-Schifino was a composite five-star recruit out of high school, considered the fifth best combo guard in the class of 2022. He was expected to start from his first day on campus, but ended up being the lead point guard after Xavier Johnson went down with an injury at Kansas.

On the season, Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. As a freshman, he was second on the team in minutes, behind only Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The biggest question mark surrounding his game was his shooting ability, but he finished the year as a 33.3% shooter from deep and second on the team in 3-point attempts. That along with his mid range game make him an appealing first round prospect for a team in need of a 6’6” guard.