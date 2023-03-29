Indiana women’s basketball: Kiandra Browne enters the transfer portal

Indiana women’s basketball junior forward Kiandra Browne entered the transfer portal Wednesday, per her Instagram:

Browne is the third Hoosier to enter the portal this season, following in the footsteps of sophomores Kaitlin Peterson and Mona Zaric. Peterson, a guard, departed for UCF in December while Zaric, a forward, entered her name in the portal earlier this week. Browne’s impending departure leaves junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil as the only player from head coach Teri Moren’s 2020 signing class left on the roster.

Browne primarily served as a capable backup to All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes during her time in Bloomington. The 6’2” Montreal native appeared in 21 of Indiana’s 27 games during 2020-21 and stepped up big time in 2021-22, starting eight games on behalf of Holmes. Thumb and leg injuries kept Browne sidelined for the majority of this past season, limiting her to just seven appearances. She was named an academic All-Big Ten honoree each of the last two seasons.

Browne’s career as a Hoosier will best be remembered for both her play in Holmes’ absence in 2021-22 and the positivity she brought each and every day. Browne was heavily involved in Bloomington’s Muslim community and often spoke at mosques in her free time. She could also often be found speaking to young players on the court hours after games ended in Assembly Hall.

Browne’s exit leaves in Indiana with just two bigs remaining on the roster to backup Holmes in freshman Lilly Meister and redshirt junior Arielle Wisne. With four available scholarship slots heading into the summer, fans should expect the Hoosiers to focus on the frontcourt bigtime while recruiting through the transfer portal.