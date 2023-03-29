Indiana Basketball: Ball State Transfer Payton Sparks commits to the Hoosiers

Indiana men’s basketball added 6’9” center Payton Sparks, who is transferring after two seasons with Ball State. Sparks announced his commitment via his Twitter.

Sparks started in all 62 games he played in for Ball State, averaging 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season before entering the transfer portal. Also notable is the fact that he averaged nearly two assists per game as a center, a key stat for an Indiana team looking to replace four assists per game from Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Sparks may not be slotted into the starting lineup right away for Indiana, but after losing Logan Duncomb to the transfer portal and two senior bigs to graduation, the Hoosiers desperately needed depth inside.

Another stat that stands out with Sparks is that he averaged over three offensive rebounds per game in both his seasons at Ball State. Nobody on Indiana grabbed as many offensive boards over the last two seasons, including Trayce Jackson-Davis.

