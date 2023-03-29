Indiana women’s basketball: Mona Zaric enters the transfer portal

Indiana women’s basketball sophomore forward Mona Zaric entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to WBBBlog.com.

Zaric is the second Hoosier to enter the portal this season after sophomore guard Kaitlin Peterson transferred to UCF in December. The Novi Sad, Serbia, native’s departure leaves Indiana’s roster without head coach Teri Moren’s entire 2021 signing class.

Zaric saw limited action in 2021-22 and continued to play as more of a reserve this past season. She made it into 14 of the Hoosiers’ 32 games in 202-23, averaging a point and .9 rebounds per appearance.

Although Zaric didn’t get as much time as some of her teammates on the floor, she was an important piece of Indiana’s culture off of it, often leading celebrations and bringing energy from the bench. She was an exemplary student athlete in the classroom and was named an Academic All-Big Ten honoree this season.