Indiana men’s basketball: Tamar Bates enters the transfer portal

Indiana men’s basketball sophomore guard Tamar Bates entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to a report from Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star:

Per a source, Tamar Bates is in the transfer portal. Second Hoosier to enter since the end of the season, Logan Duncomb being the other. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 28, 2023

As Osterman noted, Bates is the second sophomore Hoosier to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season following Logan Duncomb’s entry. That means both members of Indiana’s 2021 signing class are in the portal.

Bates was head coach Mike Woodson’s first high school recruit, signing with the Hoosiers following his hiring. A 6-5 guard out of Kansas City, Missouri, Bates fell into a slump shortly into conference play.

Some expected a sophomore year leap from Bates, but his points per game jumped from 3.9 to 6.1 while his minutes only jumped by six. He scored no points across 41 total minutes in Indiana’s two NCAA Tournament games against Kent State and Miami.

With the departures of three seniors and the arrival of two freshmen, Indiana had a single roster spot available. Exits from Duncomb and Bates would open up two more. Jalen Hood-Schifino’s entry into the NBA Draft would open another for a total of four open spots.

Indiana is still awaiting a decision on Xavier Johnson’s injury waiver request, which would open another spot should it be denied.