Indiana women’s basketball: Grace Berger declares for WNBA Draft

Indiana women’s basketball’s Grace Berger has entered her name into consideration for the WNBA draft, per the league’s website.

Berger’s decision comes as no surprise. She’s the program’s all-time leader in games played and one of just a handful of players to be named to the All-Big Ten first team four times.

The Louisville, Kentucky, native earned her fourth All-B1G nod by way of a sensational 2022-23 season in which averaged 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and a career-high 5.8 assists per game. A knee injury caused Berger to miss eight games from November to January but she ran the point in the other 24, helping lead Indiana to their first Big Ten title in 40 years.

The majority of Indiana’s NCAA Tournament appearances, including its deepest run back in 2021, took place with Berger on Indiana’s roster. She leaves the Hoosiers in a far better state as a program than when she arrived.

The draft will be held just under two weeks from today, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 10.

ESPN’s latest mock has Berger going ninth overall to the Seattle Storm.