Indiana women’s basketball: Jules LaMendola named MaxPreps Texas High School Player of the Year

Indiana women’s basketball signee Jules LaMendola earned the 2022-23 MaxPreps Texas High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award earlier this month, according to MaxPreps’ website.

The award is LaMendola’s second of its kind this season in addition to winning the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year Award, an honor she shares with the likes of legends such as Brittney Griner and former Indiana Fever great Tamika Catchings. LaMendola committed to Indiana in May.

LaMendola, starring at Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas as a 6-1 guard, helped lead her team to a 38-4 overall record and a run to the state semifinals. The Final Four finish was the first in Coppell’s history as LaMendola averaged 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Here’s what Indiana head coach Teri Moren had to say about LaMendola in November, per an official release:

“Jules is a tough winner. She had a fantastic summer playing for her Pro Skills AAU team. She was the leader for her team that won some of the biggest spring and summer AAU Tournaments. She also led her Coppell High School team to their best season in history. She is willing to do whatever it takes to win – scoring, defending, rebounding, taking charges. Her versatility gives her the option to play multiple positions on the floor.”