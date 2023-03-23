Indiana men’s basketball: Logan Duncomb, Nathan Childress enter transfer portal

Two members of Indiana men’s basketball’s roster reportedly entered the transfer portal on Thursday: Sophomore center Logan Duncomb and walk-on senior forward Nathan Childress.

Duncomb confirmed his entry into the transfer portal on Twitter shortly after reports started to emerge:

I’ve made the difficult decision to leave IU. Thankful for the teammates, fans, coaches, staff, and friends who have supported me! Love you all❤️ pic.twitter.com/hPyRMlVr8t — Logan Duncomb (@LoganDuncomb) March 23, 2023

The No. 73 rated recruit nationally by 247Sports, Duncomb joined Indiana in 2021 from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He led the Fighting Crusaders to an Ohio state title in 2019 and the No. 1 ranking in the state prior to the cancellation of the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committing to Indiana in 2020, Duncomb was the final player to commit to the Hoosiers under former head coach Archie Miller.

Duncomb played in nine games during his freshman season, going 2-4 on field goal attempts. A long-term sinus infection that eventually required surgery held him out for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

His departure from the program frees up another scholarship spot, along with that of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp. That’s four open scholarships, two of which will be claimed by incoming freshmen, as Indiana awaits the decision on Xavier Johnson’s injury waiver.

Nathan Childress joined Indiana as a walk-on in 2019 following his graduation from Zionsville High School. He’s been with the Hoosiers ever since and participated in the program’s senior night ceremonies.

He’ll have a chance at a scholarship and playing time in the portal if he so chooses.