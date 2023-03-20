Indiana vs. Miami: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

1-seed Indiana women’s basketball will play their second game of the NCAA tournament later on tonight when they face they ninth-seeded Miami Hurricanes in Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers top-four seed status earned them the right to serve as a host during the tournament’s first weekend but the Sweet Sixteen and beyond will be held at neutral sites. Tonight’s game will be the Hoosiers’ last on their home floor for the year, and a win would make them a cool 18-0 on the year inside the Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (27-8, 16-2 Big Ten) is coming off a comfortable, 77-47 victory over 16-seed Tennessee Tech in the first round. The Hoosiers played that one on cruise control, and they did so without Mackenzie Holmes, who dressed but did not play due to knee soreness. The AP First Team All-American is once again expected to dress but be limited tonight:

Teri Moren says Mackenzie Holmes was in practice and was pulled early because she got "a lot of reps in".



"I think by all accounts right now she's more than ready to be in the lineup tomorrow night and see playing time."



Adds her time tomorrow will probably be limited. #iuwbb — L.C. Norton (@ByLCNorton) March 19, 2023

Miami (20-12, 11-7 ACC) was one of seven ACC teams to qualify for March Madness, earning a 9-seed after finishing seventh in the regular season standings. The ‘Canes took their first round matchup with 8-seed Oklahoma State by a score of 62-61. They were down 17 at the half but mounted a furious comeback thanks to big runs in the third and fourth quarters.

Second team All-ACC guard Haley Cavinder led Miami with 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Cavinder, and her twin sister Hanna, are two of the most popular D-I athletes on social media. They’ve each got over 500k followers on Instagram and are doing quite well with NIL endorsements. It’s very cool to see that they’re as good at basketball as they are at TikTok.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Location: Assembly Hall - Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM