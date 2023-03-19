Indiana’s last game at Assembly Hall is on Monday night. Sell it out.

Monday night’s matchup between No. 1-seed Indiana women’s basketball and No. 9-seed Miami will be the last basketball game played at Assembly Hall, and your last chance to see either team play in person at home, until next fall.

There is absolutely no reason for the game to not be a sellout. If Indiana wins, the team moves onto the Sweet Sixteen for the third season in a row. The Hoosiers deserve the home court advantage that you, the fans can provide.

It’s a Monday? Weekday? Who cares! Last game at Assembly Hall and Indiana’s students are back from Spring Break. Fill the stands up to the balconies.

Ticket Prices

Adult (balcony) - $16

Youth (under 18) - $10

Senior (60 and over) - $10

Students - $10

I cannot emphasize enough that this will be the last time you’ll be able to see this specific team play in person at home. It will be the last ever home game for Grace Berger, one of the most storied basketball players to ever wear an Indiana jersey.

The whole team deserves a full arena, but especially Berger. She’s given years and years of her life to helping lift this program into what it’s become.

Students will be back on campus with Indiana’s Spring Break concluding this past week and classes resuming. What better way to ring in the latter half of the spring semester than watching one of the best basketball teams in the entire country, the most accomplished team in program history, play its final home game?