No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

March Madness is here. Indiana women’s basketball’s stellar season and outright Big Ten title earned it a No. 1 seed, No. 2 overall in the country.

Now Indiana is set to take on No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech, winner of Thursday’s First Four matchup against Monmouth. It’ll be a home game for the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall in Bloomington as they look to begin their March run.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (27-3, 16-2 Big Ten) is coming off of a last second loss in the Big Ten Tournament to Ohio State. The Hoosiers were unable to break the Buckeyes’ press and conceded a massive second half lead to head home.

But that’s not fully representative of Indiana’s season. The Hoosiers still won 27 games and the regular season conference title. They did so behind excellent work in the post from AP First-Team All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes and playmaking from star guard and AP All-America Honorable Mention Grace Berger.

The Hoosiers have surrounded each with shooters such as Yarden Garzon, Sara Scalia and Sydney Parrish, with the latter also being able to drive into the paint and make plays defensively.

Tennessee Tech (23-9, 13-9 Ohio Valley Conference) earned a trip to the First Four after defeating Little Rock in the Ohio Valley Tournament Championship.

The Golden Eagles score 69.4 points per game and allow 62.6. They average just under 20 attempts from the arc per game and convert them at a rate of 33.8 %. Tennessee Tech defeated Monmouth 79-69 on Thursday night in the First Four.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m.

Location: Assembly Hall - Bloomington, Indiana - Buy Tickets

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM