Indiana women’s basketball earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

Indiana women’s basketball earned a No. 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament with the bracket being announced on Sunday. The Hoosiers are set to face off with the winner of Tennessee Tech or Monmouth in the first round.

Tennessee Tech is 22-9 overall and 13-5 in the OVC with a win in the conference championship over Little Rock. Monmouth is 18-15 overall and 9-9 in the CAA. A run in the CAA Tournament with a win over Towson locked up Monmouth’s auto-bid.

With Indiana being a top seed, the first two rounds of the tournament will be hosted right here in Bloomington at Assembly Hall. Last year’s first two rounds also took place at Assembly Hall. Tickets will be available for fans and students.

Indiana’s 27-3 record in 2022-23 wasn’t just the best in program history, the Hoosiers won the Big Ten outright with key wins over Maryland and Iowa to cement their first conference title in decades. Notable nonconference wins included on the road against Tennessee and at home against North Carolina.

Head coach Teri Moren has been named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award. Indiana lost three starters from last year’s Sweet Sixteen team and the team has only gotten better with each year that Moren has been at the helm of the program.

All five of Indiana’s starters, along with Sara Scalia, earned all-conferenced honors following the season with Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger both being named First Team All-Big Ten.