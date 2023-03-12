Indiana Men’s Basketball Earns Four Seed in NCAA Tournament

Indiana got the fourth seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA Tournament, announced today. The Hoosiers’ first game will come against Kent State this Friday.

Kent State is coached by former Indiana assistant, Rob Senderoff, who worked for Coach Kelvin Sampson for two seasons between 2006-08. Sampson himself also appears in the Midwest region, with the top seeded Houston Cougars.

The fourth seed is Indiana’s best since the 2013 tournament, when Tom Crean earned a one seed before losing to Syracuse (good bye, Jim Boeheim, you will not be missed). It marks another huge improvement over last season, which ended with Indiana traveling to Dayton for the play in games before crossing the country to lose to St. Mary’s in the first round.

Should Indiana advance past the first round, it would face the winner of Miami and Drake. The Midwest region features some familiar foes for Indiana, including Xavier and Iowa, who earned three and eight seeds respectively.