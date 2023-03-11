Indiana v. Penn State: Men’s basketball notes, how to watch, more

Indiana men’s basketball takes on Penn State in Big Ten Tournament Semifinal today at the United Center, each team hoping for its first Big Ten Tournament Title:

Game Notes

Penn State enters the game with two wins already in the Big Ten Tournament, having beaten Northwesten and Illinois in the opening rounds. The Nittany Lions were a bubble team entering the event, so their current four game winning streak has done a lot to get them in the field of 68.

Indiana, meanwhile, is pretty solidly a four seed at this point and is mostly playing to avenge its loss from earlier this season, when the Hoosiers lost by 19 at Penn State in January. That loss was one of the worst of the year for Indiana, but propelled it to a five game winning streak that turned the season around entirely.

As Luke noted in his recap of last night, the United Center has been like a home arena for Indiana. Crimson Quarry had boots on the ground at the tournament, and we can confirm that it was a mostly Indiana crowd even by halftime of the Northwestern game.

The Hoosiers will likely have a strong crowd again today as it takes on a Penn State team that will be playing its third game in as many days. There’s no telling whether the fatigue has set in for this Penn State team, but Indiana’s double-bye should give it an edge against this red-hot Nittany Lions group.

Both Kenpom and Bart Torvik like Indiana in this matchup, giving the Hoosiers a 58 and 57% chance of victory, respectively.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Mar. 11 at 3:30p.m. ET

Location: The United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: CBS

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana men’s basketball game thread!